Tumakuru declared Open Defecation Free+

The central government has declared Tumakuru as Open Defecation Free+ (ODF+). With this certification, Tumakuru has become the second city in the State to get the ODF+ tag in 2019-2020.

Tumakuru was declared as an ODF city in 2018-2019.

The city has a population of 3.05 lakh as per the 2011 census. It has 15 community toilets and 15 public toilets. Among them, the one on J.C. Road is a pink toilet while the toilet in S.S. Puram has sanitary pads vending machines and an incinerator. Some toilets include rainwater harvesting.

The certificate is given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, government of India every year. The cities are assessed by the Quality Council of India. This certificate has to be renewed every year.

Mruthyunjaya K.S., Environmental Engineer of Tumakuru city corporation, told The Hindu, “We are happy that Tumakuru has got the ODF+ tag. We will work hard to retain the tag next year.”