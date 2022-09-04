Tree cutting for railway project: BBMP invites objections from public

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited objections from the public to a proposal to axe 221 trees inside the premises of railway land, for the construction of new railway lines and a railway overbridge between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli station.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, who is also the tree officer, published the public notice on Friday, regarding the tree cutting as requested by the South Western Railway (SWR) to the BBMP.

The public can file objections within 10 days from the date of publication of the notification.

A senior BBMP official said: “The request is from the SWR to cut 221 trees, all on railway land. A majority of the trees are indigenous species and the removal is to construct new railway lines and an overbridge between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli station, which is a 5 km stretch.”