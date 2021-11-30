Travel agent disappears with 130 cars

The Bagalagunte police are on the lookout for the owner of a travel agency who is on the run with around 130 cabs and transport vehicles valued at ₹10 crore.

According to the police, Shivakumar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, owns SR Travels in Nagasandra. He offered vehicle owners rent, which he would pay on the 8th of every month. “Many people who had lost their jobs during the pandemic had even taken loans to buy cars which they rented out to Shivakumar,” said the police.

However, on November 8, they did not receive their money. A few owners went to the office and found it locked. There was no sign of the cars and Shivakumar was unreachable on his phone. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that he had vacated the office a few days ago