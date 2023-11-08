November 08, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced the successful completion of a major terminal transformation project at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which included repurposing the former international area within Terminal 1 (T1) to create a dedicated and expansive space for domestic operations.

BIAL has expanded domestic facilities at the airport. It has introduced 9 new contact stands, supplementing the existing 8 stands, exclusively dedicated to domestic operations. Additionally, it has activated a new Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) area equipped with Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), facilitating the flow of passengers into the Security Hold Area (SHA) and onward to the new boarding gates.

BIAL has increased the number of baggage claim belts to 10 for domestic arrival flights, with the addition of three new belts.

Passengers can now enjoy access to the esteemed 080 Lounge and Spa facilities located within the expanded domestic area, further elevating their travel experience.

Additionally, BIAL has taken measures to assist passengers with special needs by making buggies easily accessible within the SHA. This service would be of help to elderly passengers and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM).