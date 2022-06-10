Video | The new ‘080 Lounges’ at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru airport launches ‘080 Lounges’. The idea for the lounges is to bring back luxury and sheen to flying

Domestic and international flyers in Bengaluru can now relax at the luxurious ‘080 Lounges’ at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

All the aspects in the domestic and the international lounges, including art, artisans, and heritage, revolve around Bengaluru. Even the name, 080, is attributed to the city’s trunk dial code.

The idea for the lounges is to bring back luxury and sheen to flying. According to BIAL, over the years, as more people gained access, flying lost the element of luxury and became a mass transport. Bengaluru airport aims to bring back that element with these lounges.

Amenities in the domestic lounge include a cocktail bar, a quiet room with a library, a snug area, and a VIP suite. The international lounge has a whiskey bar, whiskey tasting area, and a wellness zone with spa and therapy. The marble flooring and different textures of wood and metal used in the interior decoration add to the luxury factor.

There is an entertainment pod, phone booths where travellers can take their work calls.

Two principles – greenery and fluidity – were mainly considered while building the lounges. A lot of greenery, including an inverted garden from the ceiling, has been incorporated in line with Bengaluru’s description as a ‘Garden city’. Curves and free-flowing designs have been employed to ensure that the lounges feel like a lot of different zones instead of one big area.

There is also a ‘080 Transit Hotel’, which can be accessed by travellers.