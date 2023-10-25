HamberMenu
Traffic regulations in Bengaluru on World Cup cricket match days

October 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The following areas will see traffic regulations between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on October 26, November 4, 9, and 12 when World Cup cricket matches are held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.

Parking will be banned on Queen’s Road, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St. Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

People who come to watch the matches can park their vehicles on Kings Road, U.B. City parking lot and BMTC bus stand Shivajinagar 1st floor, subject to availability of space. This will be paid parking, sources said. Traffic police have requested the public to cooperate.

