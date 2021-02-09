Traffic police to resume random checking of vehicles

Traffic police have decided to resume random checks to recover pending dues for traffic violation amounting to ₹390 crore.
Random checks were leading to slowing down of traffic movement. However, the decision to resume random checking across the city was taken up as motorists are ignoring repeated notices to pay outstanding dues, police said.
B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said that in the last three years, they have not stopped vehicles for random checks. They were booking violations through contactless enforcement cameras and the Public Eye mobile app, and sending notices to the postal address of the vehicles-owners. Through this, the police have booked 95 lakh traffic violations, which translates into fines amounting to ₹390 crore.
However, very few people have paid the fines. The rest continue to ignore multiple notices to pay up and also repeat the offences. This would not only increase indiscipline on the roads, but also lead to accidents, which can sometimes prove fatal for other road users and motorists, officials said.
The traffic police had launched a special drive to visit homes of vehicle-owners to collect outstanding traffic violation dues, but failed to get the desired result.
