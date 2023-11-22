HamberMenu
Traffic police book 994 drivers for carrying school children beyond vehicle capacity in Bengaluru

Police checked 2,050 vehicles carrying school children, and booked the drivers of 319 buses, 122 autorickshaws , 133 minivans, 332 vans and 89 other vehicles

November 22, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of children going to school in an autorickshaw.

A representational photo of children going to school in an autorickshaw. | Photo Credit: KUMAR S.S.

In a special drive launched on November 22 across Bengaluru, the traffic police booked 994 cases against vehicles carrying school children in excess of the permitted seating capacity.

Based on a series of complaints and concerns raised online, a special drive was conducted after school hours across Bengaluru. Police checked 2,050 vehicles carrying school children, and booked the drivers of 319 buses, 122 autorickshaws, 133 minivans, 332 vans and 89 other vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth has told school managements and private vehicle drivers to follow the Supreme Court and State Government directions strictly while ferrying school children.

bengaluru

