Common answer booklet proposed for classes X, XII from this academic year

November 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is planning to make a common answer booklet for the annual examinations of classes X and XII from this academic year.

It has constituted a committee to examine the pros and cons of the proposal, and after the committee submits its report, it will take a final call.

The KSEAB has decided to conduct three annual examinations for class X and XII students from this academic year in the State. Earlier, the board provided double-stitched separate answer booklets for class X and XII annual examination. For the class X examination, mathematics had a 32-page answer booklet, while the rest of the subjects had 24-page booklets. For class XII, all subjects had 28-page booklets.

Every year, the board orders to print an additional 5% answer booklets against the total number of registered students, which include information such as the date and year of the examination and subject name. After the completion of the examination, pending booklets are handed over for recycling as they are of no use.

To prevent wastage, the board is planning to make the booklets last longer by making common answer booklets for both examinations.

“In the proposed new version of the answer booklet, there will be no information of the subject, date, and year of the examination. All this should be filled by the student. This will result in the remaining answer booklets being usable for a long time. The committee will submit a report within 15 days, and an appropriate decision will be taken regard in this regard,” an official said.

“In the new version of the answer booklet, we will have high security features, including barcode. This year, around 8.86 lakh students have registered for the class X examination and registration is under way for class XII examination. In July, we have already released the model paper for class XII students and the model question paper for class X will be released soon,” officials added.