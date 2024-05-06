GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Traffic police book 14 bikers performing stunts on roads

May 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru North division traffic police, in a special drive, booked 14 bikers performing stunts on busy roads endangering public safety.

Based on a complaint on the social media account of the traffic police that bikers were performing stunts causing nuisance to road users, a special drive was launched on Wednesday and the police tracked down 14 people, including two juveniles, performing wheelies in Rajajinagar, Bashyam circle, Vatal Nagraj road and West of Chord Road, among others.

While 12 people were booked under dangerous driving, the police also booked bike owners and parents of the two juveniles.

In addition to this, five driving licenses have been seized and sent to RTO officials concerned with a recommendation for suspension, Siri Gowri D.R., DCP, Traffic, North Division, said.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.