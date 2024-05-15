Traffic on K.R. Puram up-ramp of Hebbal flyover banned

The movement of all types of vehicles on the K.R. Puram up-ramp of the Hebbal flyover has been prohibited from Tuesday owing to ongoing road infrastructure work by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The work is to add two additional tracks to the Hebbal flyover, and the restriction will be in force until the completion of the work.

Earlier, the traffic police had restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on the same stretch from April 17.

Alternative routes

Commuters from Nagavara (ORR) going towards the city via Mekhri Circle can go to Hebbal Circle from below the flyover, take a right turn towards Kodigehalli, and then take a u-turn to join the service road and further join the loop towards the city.

Commuters coming from the K.R. Puram side towards the city have to use the following alternative routes: IOC-Mukunda Theatre Road, Lingarajapuram flyover route, and Nagavara-Tannery Road.

Commuters coming from Hegdenagar-Thanisandra have to use GKVK-Jakkur Road to enter the city. Those moving from K.R. Puram towards Yeshwantpur can move straight below Hebbal flyover towards BEL Circle, take a left at BEL Circle to reach Sadashivanagar Police Station junction, and take a right to move towards IISc. and onwards to Yeshwantpur.

Commuters travelling towards KIA from K.R. Puram, Hennur, HRBR Layout, Banasawadi, K.G. Halli, and surrounding areas can use the Hennur-Bagaluru Road to reach the airport.+