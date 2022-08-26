To boost MEMU ridership, KIA employees urged to use monthly passes

SWR holds meeting with more than 20 representatives of BIAL, cargo concessionaires, airlines, construction companies and others

The Railways says that the MEMU services is greatly beneficial for a larger section of people working at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, and passengers travelling to the airport. | Photo Credit: File photo

In an attempt to boost the ridership of MEMU train services, the South Western Railway (SWR) is coming up with a range of solutions, including urging employees working in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to utilise monthly passes.

On Friday, SWR officials held a meeting with representatives of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the KIA, as well as representatives of cargo concessionaires, airlines, construction companies and others. More than 20 representatives participated.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru Division Shyam Singh said that officials deliberated on improving ridership in MEMU train services which were introduced almost a month ago. “We deliberated on what needs to be improved to increase patronage. At present, a train can carry over 800 passengers, but hardly ten people are using the train. We have received suggestions on altering schedules, giving stoppage at Doddajala and others. We will implement suggestions that help a larger section of people working at the airport and passengers travelling to the airport,” he added.

The official said that train services to the airport are an economical option of travel. “If employees buy monthly passes and travel in these trains, it becomes even cheaper. If we get demand, we are ready to provide monthly passes at the workplaces of employees,” he said.

A monthly pass costs ₹300. A single trip ticket price costs up to ₹35 from city limits. Over 28,000 people are said to be working in various sectors on the campus of the airport.

The BIAL has already put up schedules of train services at the terminal areas and other places for the benefit of employees and air passengers.

To create awareness and popularise the services, volunteers of Citizens for Citizens, along with others, will travel in a MEMU train to the airport on August 27. Rajkumar Dugar of Citizens for Citizens said that volunteers will travel in a train that leaves Cantonment at 4 p.m. After visiting the airport, volunteers will return in a train that is scheduled to leave Kempegowda Halt Station at 7.58 p.m.