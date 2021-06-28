Timely help by police saves the day for Army veteran who fell victim for cyber fraudsters

An Army veteran who almost lost ₹45 lakh of life savings to cyber fraudsters managed to get back the money within two hours, thanks to his quick thinking and the help of bank officials and the police.

Happy about the quick response, Major General N.K. Manchanda (retd) wrote to the Director-General of Police appreciating the police help.

A resident of Yelahanka since his retirement in 2004, he had a savings bank account in the State Bank of India (SBI). A few days ago, Major General Manchanda received a call on his mobile from a conman posing as a bank executive asking him to update the KYC.

The conman also sent a link to update the details and as soon Major General Manchanda provided the details, ₹45 lakh was transferred.

Shocked by this, Major General Manchanda rushed to the nearest Hennur branch and complained to the manager about the incident. The manager stopped the payment and asked him to file a complaint with the cybercrime police immediately.

He approached the North-east cybercrime police, where assistant sub-inspector Ramesh R. and PSI Deepak V.R. swung into action and spoke to the bank manager to complete the formality and revert the money to the account.

With collective efforts, the money was reverted to Major General Manchanda’s account within the golden hour — two hours of the incident.