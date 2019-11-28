Time for some flashback with Dilip Jajodia

The first thing Dilip Jajodia, proprietor of British Cricket Balls Ltd., remembers about the Bengaluru of yore is of him getting hit on the mouth by a cricket ball during his boarding school days at the Bishop Cotton’s Boys School in the late 1950s.

“It was one of my first matches; an Old Boys’ match on St Peter’s Day,” he recollects.

“It was a big game. I was fielding at silly point and I could not even see the ball (when it hit).

That put an end to any aspiration I might have had of becoming a cricketer.”

It, however, did little to diminish his love for the game. Six decades on, Jajodia, 74.

“Cricket is like second nature and it has done everything for me,” he insists. “I remember seeing Australian bowler Ray Lindwall in Chennai during my childhood there. Also India opener Pankaj Roy. I had no idols however. I always looks back at my days in Bengaluru. It is special, is in my DNA and makes me think the way I do.”

Jajodia fondly reminisces those early times spent under the stewardship of Richard James Allen, who played hockey for the British India as a goal-keeper in three Olympics (1928, 1932, 1936) and remarkably let in only two goals across the three tournaments.

“He was a fantastic person, a taskmaster, competitive, yet very fair and taught us to play the game. All these (qualities) get into your genes when young. It goes back to basic education and attitude to life.”

Jajodia wanted to be a chartered accountant in England but once he realised it was “not well-paying”, he moved to insurance, and ultimately, ball manufacturing. “I got my first job in life insurance by saying I played cricket and the general manager was a cricket-lover.”

“Later, I wanted to starts my own business and spotted that the balls were an issue in England. I started by importing Indian cricket balls but had a problem with the quality. So I found a polish and that led me to being a little bit of an expert. I started doing different things with different polishes, and finally, I bought British Cricket Balls in 1987.”

Jajodia has since turned his company into one of the world leaders but despite the success abroad, the Cotton’s connection has remained intact and has also been a source of lifelong friendships. “I remember the 1975 Old Boys’ match. I opened the batting and after I was out I told my partner while walking back that the bowling seemed to be good.”

“Around 150 runs later I was sure I saw one of the most magnificent hundreds ever. That was Brijesh Patel and it was the start of a great friendship.”

Jajodia was back in 2011 for the 50th class reunion and was again in the city last month to deliver the Gen KS Thimayya Memorial Lecture. Even as the memories have remained undiminished, the city, like for most yesteryear Bengalureans, is increasingly unrecognisable.

“Our family had a house on Lavelle Road and there were all these nice small cottages. Now I can not recognise the street. The city back then was a resort. But progress is progress. You cannot do anything. My school too does not seem to have that many boarders any more. That is sad.”

“At first I thought boarding school was horrible. But as I got older, I thought it was the best thing that could have happened to me. It gave me the first real sense of being empowered. The school produced a couple of Generals, Chiefs of Army Staff and others. There must have been something in the water. We all did well. It was enjoyable.”