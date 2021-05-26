Third wave: Karnataka constitutes task force

BBMP chief urges citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB)

The Karnataka government has constituted a task force to look into ways to mitigate the third wave, apart from augmenting existing medical infrastructure in terms of availability of oxygen and increasing the number of ICU beds, in the eventuality of an increase in COVID-19 cases, said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He told reporters on Tuesday that high-level discussions were being held with private hospitals and private medical colleges. Acknowledging the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in the city, he said there was no room for complacency and urged citizens to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB).

“The world over, countries have tried to prevent the third wave. Despite several measures, cases have risen in many countries, such as Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. If we ignore CAB, the third wave cannot be prevented,” he pointed out.

He said that with the reduction in cases, bed availability had improved to some extent.

On Tuesday, 250 workers engaged by contractors, who are executing the K-100 stormwater drain project in the city, were vaccinated.

The civic body has also taken up vaccination of workers in 20 different categories, including those aged between 18 and 44, and has been vaccinating workers in crematoria and graveyards, autorickshaw drivers, and employees of Bescom.