Think before you step out: Karnataka police chief

Expresses concern about arguing with police when people are stopped

Days after receiving flak over high-handedness while enforcing the lockdown that led to three complaints against the police landing at the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, Praveen Sood, DG&IGP, Karnataka Police, said: “Instead of questioning every move of police, let’s introspect on our own movements”.

He pointed out that the lockdown was ‘all about sacrifices and inconveniences for a bigger cause – stopping spread of COVID-19’, and appealed to the people to cooperate.

He tweeted that the police are doing a tough job risking their lives; around 13,000 of 90,000 police personnel have been infected by COVID-19 and 130 lost their lives. “Endless arguments don’t make either of us safer. Just stay away.. stay home and stay safe,” he tweeted.

He had expressed concern earlier too about people arguing with police at barricades when they are stopped, which puts all involved at risk.