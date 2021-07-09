Things to check out in Bengaluru: Discussions on Karunanidhi, Amul girl and more

Art during COVID-19

Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields festival co-founders, Wild City, have collaborated with San Francisco-based MUTEK.SF to present ‘Culture Connects’, a year-long series of digital and physical events exploring themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship.

As a part of this, multi-disciplinary US-based artists Eki Shola, Yuka Yu, April G aka CONTAINHER and Lenka Chludova aka Lenkadu will discuss what artists can do to identify and address their physical and emotional needs during these challenging times and how to foster creativity in the conversation titled ‘Creative Mindset and Wellness’. Shola will also be performing a special set.

Where: Facebook When: July 14 (discussion) and 16 (performance) Cost: Free Contact: American Center New Delhi or Wild City

The Amul girl

Meet the team behind the iconic Amul girl advertisements which have been part of the brand’s campaign since 1966.

As a part of Museum of Art and Photography’s MAP Talks, the makers of the ad — Rahul da Cunha, Manish Jhaveri and Jayant Rane, will discuss with Bunty Peerbhoy about how the Amul girl came to be, how she redefined the idea of ‘cooperative’ into ‘cool’, and the topical nature of the campaign. Looking at some of the team’s favourite advertisements over the years, the conversation will explore the creative journey and process of the campaign over decades, alongside the challenges of keeping it humorous, memorable and relevant.

Where: Zoom/YouTube When: July 10, 6 pm onwards Cost: Free Contact: map-india.org

Handwoven clothes

Designer store Serenity has reopened with a few additions, including Dastakar Andhra’s handwoven saris and kurtas. A special addition to their exhibition this month is Aranya Natural, who are presenting their kurtas, saris and stoles crafted by specially abled and talented shibori craftspeople.

Where: Serenity, Jayamahal Extension When: July 7 to 28, 10 am to 5 pm Cost: Varies for each product Contact: 080-41279127

Discussion on Karunanidhi

AS Panneerselvan, the Readers’ Editor of The Hindu, will discuss his new book, Karunanidhi: A Life (Penguin), with Bengaluru-based journalist Rohini Mohan. Writer-politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi is among the most renowned political figures in India. He was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms and leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for over five decades.

Where: YouTube When: July 10, 6:30 pm Cost: Free Contact: bangaloreinternationalcentre.org