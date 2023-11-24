HamberMenu
Techie harassed by unknown man while driving home alone near Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru

In her complaint, the victim said that while she was driving, an unidentified man who looked intoxicated jumped in front of her car and started gesturing to scare her

November 24, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab from the dashcam video which recorded the incident of harassment of a 41-year-old IT employee by an unknown man near Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru on November 24, 2023.

A screengrab from the dashcam video which recorded the incident of harassment of a 41-year-old IT employee by an unknown man near Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru on November 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 41-year-old software engineer, who was driving home alone on November 23 evening, was harassed by an unknown man on Outer Ring Road near Kadubeesanahalli underpass.

The victim has filed a complaint with the police.

In her complaint, the victim said that while she was driving, an unidentified man who looked intoxicated jumped in front of her car and started gesturing to scare her. Though there were other vehicles and pedestrians passing by, no one came to her help.

The entire incident was caught on a dashboard camera.

The accused started moving towards the driver seat window shouting and gesticulating. However, the victim managed to escape and reached home.

“That man’s intentions are not known but it could be a serious threat to my safety of that of any woman driving alone,” she said. Many incidents of similar harassment have been reported in the Whitefield division. Bengaluru City police commissioner B. Dayananda had instructed the police to take strict action against those involved.

