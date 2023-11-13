HamberMenu
Three bikers injured in freak serial accident on Bannerghatta Road

November 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three bikers were injured in a freak accident at a traffic signal in Kalena Agrahara, Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday evening. 

The accident was captured on the dashcam of a car behind and was posted on social media platform X, which went viral.

According to the police, as the vehicles were waiting at the traffic signal, a speeding SUV came and rammed two bikes and came to a halt after it hit a median.

However, social media was abuzz that it was a hit-and-run accident, which the Hulimavu police clarified that it was not. 

The injured have been identified as Kiran, Jasmita, and Basant Kumar. Of them, Jasmita is still being treated at a private hospital, and the other two have returned home.

The Hulimavu Traffic police have seized the SUV and booked the driver, Abhishek Agarwal, for rash and negligent driving. Police officials said that the driver claimed to have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, leading to the accident.

