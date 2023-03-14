HamberMenu
Taking a toll: KSRTC hikes ticket prices by ₹15 for Bengaluru-Mysuru buses plying on expressway  

The hike will also reflect in the tickets of EV and Volvo KSRTC buses between the two cities

March 14, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T. R.
The view of 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project on NH-275. For buses, the toll charge on the Expressway for a single journey is ₹460 and for a return journey within a day, it is ₹690.

The view of 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project on NH-275. For buses, the toll charge on the Expressway for a single journey is ₹460 and for a return journey within a day, it is ₹690. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Toll charges on the eight lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will not just affect private vehicle commuters but also impact those using public transport. Starting Tuesday (March 14), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has hiked its ticket prices by ₹15 per head for all buses plying between Bengaluru and Mysuru on the expressway.  

ALSO READ
Protests as toll collection begins on recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The hike will also reflect in the tickets of EV and Volvo KSRTC buses between the two cities. “This hike has only been done to recover toll charges. Paying tolls is not a problem for us as we regularly do it everywhere, considering we even have interstate services. But since this one is slightly higher, it will also be reflected in the tickets,” said Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC. 

Ambaari Utsav - Celebration of Journey
The KSRTC had recently introduced Ambaari Ustav, yet another brand in the premier service segment. Each bus was procured at the cost of ₹1.73 crore.  | Video Credit: Darshan Devaiah B. P.

For buses, the toll charge for a single journey is ₹460 and for a return journey within a day, it is ₹690. Monthly passes can be obtained for ₹15,325.

Toll collection on the expressway began on Tuesday morning and faced quite some backlash from many pro-Kannada, women, lawyer and political outfits aside from with regular commuters. However, there was less resentment regarding the toll among those taking longer journeys as it would cut down their travel time.  

