Study ranks Bengaluru as India's most forgetful city

Ever forgot your cell phone, laptop, dongle or wallet while getting out of a cab? It seems Bengalureans seem to be doing that much more than commuters in any other city.

A new report by The Uber Lost and Found India Index, released on Thursday, ranks Bengaluru as India's most forgetful city.

The index also shows that customers are most likely to misplace items on weekends with Saturdays bringing out the worst, not just in Bengaluru, but across the country.

Items commonly reported lost in metro cities include phones, rings, keys, wallets, hats/caps, bags, ID documents, phone chargers and sunglasses. However, customers have also managed to leave behind bullet-proof vests, potted plants and even puppies. In one instance, a customer also left a cheque for Rs. 15 lakh in the taxi. The report, however, does not give a break up of items lost in each city.

Bengaluru is one of the top cities for the company in terms of volume of rides. While Uber does not reveal the exact number of rides taken, in 2016, the driver-partner with the most number of rides as well as the customer who used the app the most were from Bengaluru.

A common complaint for those who lose items in the cabs is not having the driver's phone number handy. This is possible only if the customer has called the driver during the trip.

“Getting the driver's number is almost impossible after the trip has ended. It generally helps to call the driver immediately once you realise you have lost/misplaced something,” said Nidhi Singhal, a resident of Old Airport Road.

But now, the company has a process where you can leave your number in the app and Uber will arrange a call back. “Everyone has experienced that moment of panic when you realise you forgot a personal item on a plane, bus, train, and in many cases, your Uber. We want to bring the riders’ attention to the options available in case they lose something in an Uber and I think it is specifically important for our riders in Bengaluru, given that Bengaluru has emerged as the most forgetful city in India,” said Christian Freese, General Manager, Bengaluru, Uber India.

Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in India

1. Cheque for ₹15 lakh

2. Keyboard

3. Puppies

4. Expensive watch

5. Expensive footwear

6. Liquor bottles

7. Wooden Planks

8. Cabbage

9. Grocery bags

10. Cricket Bats

Most Common Items Forgotten in Ubers in India

1. Phone

2. Ring

3. Keys

4. Wallet

5. Hats/Caps

6. Purse/ Bags

7. License / ID

8. Dongles

9. Charger

10. Sunglasses

Most forgetful Indian cities

1. Bengaluru

2. New Delhi

3. Mumbai

4. Hyderabad

5. Kolkata

Most common days to report items as lost

1. Saturday

2. Friday

3. Sunday

Most forgetful day in 2016 (maximum items were reported lost)

1. December 31

2. December 11

3. December 27

4. November 27

5. December 12

Most forgetful weeks in 2016 (maximum items reported lost)

6. Week of December 26

7. Week of December 19

8. Week of November 21

9. Week of December 12

10. Week of December 5