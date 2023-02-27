Student killed, five others injured as auto topples in Bengaluru

February 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 20-year-old ITI student was killed and five other people injured, when their autorickshaw toppled on Solur road on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Yashwanth, a resident of Baragenahalli in Nelamangala.

He was travelling in an overcrowded autorickshaw and the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner before losing control, said the police.

As a result, the vehicle toppled and passers-by rushed the injured to hospital, where Mr. Yashwanth died. The other five people, including the driver, escaped with minor injuries.

The Kudur police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause of accident.