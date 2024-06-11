State women’s commission chairperson inspects facilities at Vijayanagar metro station

Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Choudhary visited the Vijayanagar metro station on Tuesday. Ms. Chowdhary interacted with officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and its women employees, gaining insights into the facilities and welfare measures provided for women.

According to a release, Ms. Chowdhary also spoke to commuters at the station and on her journey to Krishnarajapura station, gathered feedback on their safety and comfort.

Following her interactions, the BMRCL claimed that Ms. Chowdhary expressed her satisfaction with the metro’s performance and suggested increasing train frequency and adding more coaches for women, particularly during peak hours. According to a BMRCL release, responding to her suggestions, BMRCL officials convinced her that the corporation already provides additional short-loop services during peak hours and plans to enhance train frequency once additional trains are procured.