GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Star tortoises rescued from businessman’s house

Published - May 22, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing investigations into an attempt to smuggle star tortoises, officials of the CID forest cell, with the help of wildlife activists, raided three more places, including two pet shops and a house in Koramangala belonging to a businessman, and rescued nine more tortoises from them.

The racket came to light in May this year when an alert conductor of a private bus at Anand Rao Circle averted a smuggling attempt of 218 endangered star tortoises when he observed movement in a passenger’s bags.

The passenger tried boarding a private bus at Anand Rao Circle to go to Chennai, but he abandoned the luggage and fled the scene after the conductor questioned him about the movement inside the bags.

The rescued tortoises were sent to the People for Animals (PFA) rescue centre. Following the leads, the officials on Wednesday raided two pet shops situated in Vidyaranyapura and Nagarabhavi, from where the star tortoises were sourced. Based on their information, the police raided a house in Koramangala and rescued three more tortoises, which were bought and kept as pets in the pond.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Wildlife Act for further investigations.

Related Topics

endangered species / endangered species

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.