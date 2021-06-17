South Western Railway to run MEMU trains to Bengaluru airport, Tumakuru

SWR aims to electrify the Bengaluru–Tumakuru line by June-end, and the Yelahanka–Devenahalli line by August

In a couple of months, South Western Railway (SWR) will run MEMU trains on suburban routes, including the popular Bengaluru-Tumakuru and KSR Bengaluru-Devenahalli lines. It has completed electrification work till Hirehalli on the 56-km Yeshwantpur–Tumakuru line. The remaining 11 km will be completed by the end of June.

SWR has set August as the deadline to electrify the Yelahanka–Devenahalli line, which will enable the Bengaluru division to run MEMU trains to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Aneesh Hegde, Chief PRO of SWR, said, “MEMU trains usually operate on a distance of 100 to 150 km in suburban areas. They have many advantages over conventional locomotives, such as higher average speed and lower maintenance cost as well as environmental benefits.”

Anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 people travel every day between Tumakuru and Bengaluru. The journey from Yeshwantpur to Tumakuru takes one hour.

Listing another advantage, rail activist Sanjeev Dyammanavar, said, “Use of conventional locomotives necessitates engine reversal at terminal points, which is time-consuming, but MEMU trains have no such need.”

Electrification of 8 lines by 2022

South Western Railway (SWR) aims to complete electrification of eight lines totalling 318 km by 2022. The only exception is the Chikkabanavara-Hassan line, which is expected to be electrified by March 2023.

SWR proposes to run 60 trains on electric traction by March 2022, which is expected to save ₹9.05 crore every month.

Crowd in train

Due to non-availability of inter-district bus services after lockdown was partially lifted on Monday, commuters have no option but to travel by the Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru train. This has resulted in an inability to maintain social distancing norms.

SWR had introduced a DEMU service between Yeshwantpur and Tumakuru in 2019. This train leaves Yeshwantpur at 7.50 p.m. and reaches Tumakuru at 9.25 p.m.