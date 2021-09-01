Sonia Agarwal, friend taken into custody

The Govindapura police have taken city model Sonia Agarwal and her friend Dilip into custody for five days after the medical report confirmed that they were under the influence of drugs when they were arrested from a star hotel on Monday.

The police had recovered around 40 grams of marijuana at her house during a raid prior to the arrests. Meanwhile, DJ Vachan Chinnappa and a realtor, Bharath, appeared before the police for questioning in connection with the probe. Summons had been issued for them on Monday. “We are waiting for their medical reports,” said a police officer.

The police launched a probe against them after the arrest of Thomas Anagaha Kalu, 37, from Nigeria, for allegedly selling drugs to customers in HBR Layout on August 12.