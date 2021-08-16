Foreign national arrested with drugs

The Govindapura police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian national and allegedly recovered over 400 ecstasy pills worth ₹15.5 lakh from him.

The accused was caught by police while he was waiting for his customers to deliver the drugs, the police said.

Based on information from him, the police raided his house and recovered the drugs. The police identified the accused as Thomas K., and are verifying his travel documents and questioning the landlord to ascertain since when he was staying in the house and his work background.

The police said that the customers of the accused are mostly students and IT professionals. “We are trying to find out the source of his drugs and how long he has been operating ,” a senior police officer said.

In a similar case on Saturday, the Upparpet police arrested a man and recovered 430 grams of opium from him.