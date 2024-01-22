GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah opens Ram temple in Bengaluru

January 22, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday opened a Ram temple at Mahadevapura in the city. Along with the temple, a 33-foot Hanuman idol was unveiled by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said: “The Sitarama Lakshmana temple built by the Hirandahalli Srirama Temple Trust will be an important temple in Bengaluru.” He also participated in a Maha Kumbhabhisheka event.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Lord Rama belongs to everyone, and it is sad the ruling BJP led by Prime Minister Narendr Modi is claiming credit for Hinduism in this country. In my life, I never brought religion into politics, and I am working in a party that believes in secularism.”

Even as more than a dozen States declared a holiday on Monday, the Karnataka government did not. “I am also inaugurating a temple and I think there is no need for any holiday today,” he said.

The Opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress government for not declaring a holiday and sought to label Siddaramaiah-led government as an “anti-Hindu” ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) later, the Chief Minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi sang Raghupathi Raghava bhajan and died saying Hey Ram. Congress worships the Rama that Mahatma Gandhi talked about, not what BJP projects.”

He further said, “I have learnt the value of keeping promises from Rama, social equality from Bhima [B.R. Ambedkar] and walking the talk from Basava.”

Former Minister Aravind Limbavalli, Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Byrathi Suresh were among the leaders present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.