Shahi Exports partners with Taiwanese firm to open manufacturing facility in Shivamogga

Published - May 16, 2024 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Shahi Exports, India’s largest apparel manufacturer and exporter, announced a joint venture with Little King Global, one of Taiwan’s premier synthetic sportswear fabric manufacturers. 

As part of the joint venture, the company will set up a state-of-the-art processing unit for synthetic performance fabrics in Shivamogga. The venture is expected to boost employment in Shivamogga, and the new facility would make Shahi one of the largest employers in the manufacturing sector in this region, it claimed. 

The production line is set to be fully operational by the end of this year and would have an initial production capacity of 500 tonnes per month. This capacity is slated to double in the future, reaching 1,000 tonnes per month, the company said in a statement. 

Ramalingam T., CEO Knits Division at Shahi Exports, said: “This is an important step for us to expand our footprint and focus on enhancing our product portfolio. Our partnership with Little King Global is not just a venture but a commitment to our customers, assuring them access to the very best in class when it comes to synthetic fabrics.”

