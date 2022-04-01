Sewage enters Kothnur lake in south Bengaluru, causes death of fish

Residents claims that calls to the BBMP and BWSSB alerting them of the impending tragedy went unanswered. Even their protests were ignored by the civic agencies

Residents saw a large number of fish on the banks, with some gasping for air, at Kothnur lake in J.P. Nagar in south Bengaluru on April 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Residents claims that calls to the BBMP and BWSSB alerting them of the impending tragedy went unanswered. Even their protests were ignored by the civic agencies

A large number of fish died in Kothnur lake in J.P. Nagar 7th phase after sewage entered the water body in south Bengaluru over the last few days. Residents claims that calls to the BBMP and BWSSB alerting them of the impending tragedy went unanswered. Even their protests were ignored by the civic agencies.

On April 1, visitors saw a large number of fish lying on the banks of the lake, which was rejuvenated over the last few years. The rejuvenation project included the addition of a walking space and an open gym, which were to be inaugurated next week.

On learning about dead fish turning up on the banks of the lake a few days before the inauguration, the BWSSB despatched suction machines to clear the sewage.

A truck fitted with a suction machine leaves Kothnur lake in J P Nagar in south Bengaluru on April 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Residents claim that sewage began leaking into the lake after construction workers damaged an underground pipe nearby earlier this week. They claim to have alerted the BBMP and BWSSB about the leakage of sewage, which eventually made its way into the lake.

They even staged protests at the lake in the morning to draw the attention of the civic body and the BWSSB, but in vain. The sewage proved fatal for the fishes.

Residents claim that sewage began leaking into Kothnur lake after construction workers damaged an underground pipe nearby earlier this week. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Post-rejuvenation, the lake had begun attracting birds and animals, which are also likely to be impacted by the contamination of the water body and its surroundings, which are home to a number of plants.