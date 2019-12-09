Senior citizen loses ₹1.25 lakh in online fraud

A 68-year-old woman lost ₹1.25 lakh which she had saved for the treatment of her ailing husband, who was admitted to a private hospital with a chronic ailment.

Based on the complaint by Vidya R. Rao, the Puttenahalli police registered a case on Saturday.

Vidya, in her complaint, said that she was attending to her husband at a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road when she received a call.

The man claimed to be an executive of a nationalised bank where she had two accounts. The accused offered to renew her card for which Vidya replied that she had already got it updated. The accused persuaded her that it is mandatory and asked her to give the details of both the accounts. Minutes later, ₹75,000 was removed from one account and ₹50,000 from another.

The victim, with the help of neighbours, alerted the bank to stop payment, but the bank refused to do so stating that she was at fault for sharing the bank account details. Vidya said that she was preoccupied with her husband’s treatment.

The Puttenahalli police have taken up a case and have sought the help of the cyber crime police to track down the account in which the money was transferred. The police are also trying to track down the accused through the phone number which he used to call the victim.

Software engineer gets duped

In another incident, Soujanya Chanduri, 31, a software engineer, filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police on Sunday that someone had made transactions worth ₹1.4 lakh using his credit card without his approval.

According to Soujanya, the accused made two transactions in US dollars in the wee hours of Sunday.

“The credit card is with me and the bank did not send any authorisation alerts to me while clearing the transactions,” he told the police. The police suspect an insider’s hand and efforts are on to track down the culprit.