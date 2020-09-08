Bengaluru

Sees slight improvement in metro ridership

After ridership remained low on Monday, Namma Metro saw a slight improvement on Tuesday, the second day of resumption of operations on the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road after a gap of over five months.

On Tuesday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) operated 91 round trips in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., and carried 5,031 passengers. Around ₹1.84 lakh was generated as revenue.

On Monday, the first day of resumption of services, BMRCL had operated 91 trips in two shifts and carried 3,770 passengers.

Green Line

Starting Wednesday, Namma Metro will resume operations on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli.

