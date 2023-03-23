HamberMenu
‘Second Cubbon Park’ to come up on 184 acres near Yelahanka, says Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday said the government will develop “the second Cubbon Park” on 184 acres of land near Yelahanka

March 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday said the government will develop “the second Cubbon Park” on 184 acres of land near Yelahanka.

A Cubbon Park-like green environment will come up on land spread across the villages of Bettahalasur, Sondappanahalli, and Kadiganahalli near Yelahanka. It will have an amphitheatre, a lake, and other facilities.

“The land has been handed over to the Horticulture Department. The park will be named after Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda,” Mr. Ashoka told presspersons here.

The land is located 10 km from the BIAL and close to Kempe Gowda’s birthplace Avati and Yelahanka, which he ruled, he said.

Horticulture Minister Munirathna said the new park is located along the Doddaballapur-Hindupur highway. It will be developed by the department.

The government is already developing a multi-purpose Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park on 320 acres at Jarakabande in Yelahanka, for which ₹100 crore has been earmarked.

The State government proposed to install a a 100-feet statue of Kempe Gowda using natural rocks at Bettahalasur. “The dream of this government is to make a stone monolith of Kempe Gowda that will be bigger than the Gomateshwara of Shravanabelagola (57 feet),” Mr. Munirathna said.

81,000 title deeds

Mr. Ashok said that 81,582 Alemari (nomadic) communities in 23 districts will be given title deeds on March 27. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will distribute title deeds at Chickballapur.

