Sahitya Akademi award for Ashoka, Sreemathi

Noted Kannada critic T.P. Ashok has bagged the Sahitya Akademi annual award for 2017 for his literary criticism work ‘Kathana Bharathi’.

The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh and a copper plaque which will be presented to him on February 12, 2018, in New Delhi during the Festival of Letters being organised by the Akademi.

Another Kannada writer H.S. Sreemathi has bagged the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2017 for her work ‘Mahashweta Devi Avara Katha Sahitya - 1 and 2’, translation of short stories of Mahashweta Devi (Bengali).

The award carries a purse of ₹50,000 and a copper plaque.

24 languages

The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its annual Sahitya Akademi awards in 24 languages in New Delhi.

Seven novels, five books of poetry, five of short stories, five of literary criticism and one of play and essays have been chosen for the awards.

The awards were recommended by a distinguished jury members representing the 24 Indian languages and approved by the Akademi Executive Board, said a release.