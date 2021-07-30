Safety inspection of extended Purple Line on August 11 and 12

The 7-km line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri is awaiting clearance from CMRS

After a long wait, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) have finally been intimated of the dates for the safety inspection of the extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, is scheduled to inspect the line on August 11 and 12.

Commercial operation on the 7-km line can be opened only after safety clearance by CMRS.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that he is hopeful of opening the line by August. “The CMRS and his team will inspect the line. Prior to the opening of the line, we have to comply with the instructions given by the CMRS,” he said. Facilities have been put in place to ensure that there is ample space for buses and pedestrians. “Our officials have learnt various lessons from phase I of Namma Metro. The new stations built under phase II have bus bays. Access has been provided for pedestrians to cross the road using the metro stations and avoid jaywalking. Provisions have also been made to build a foot overbridge with the Traffic and Transit Management Centre at Kengeri,” said Mr. Parwez.

The line has six metro stations at Nayanadahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri. BMRCL estimates that opening of the line would benefit 70,000 passengers a day.

This is the second extended line of Namma Metro to be opened to the public under phase II of Namma Metro. In January, BMRCL had opened the extended green line on Kanakapura Road from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute.

Bannerghatta road

Commenting on the status of awarding tenders for resumption of work on the elevated corridor on Bannerghatta road, Mr. Parwez said it will resume shortly. The process of awarding the contract is on and will be done after getting clearance from the European Investment Bank, the agency providing the loan for the project, he said.

Early this year, BMRCL had terminated the contract of Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. for failing to execute the elevated metro project on Bannerghatta Road in time, the slow pace of work, and failure to comply with the tender norms. To date, only 37% of the construction work has been completed on the stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Swagath Road Cross. In March, BMRCL had floated a tender to complete pending work.

Three companies participating in the tender have been technically qualified. The elevated line is part of the 21-km pink line, under phase II of the metro project from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, which includes an underground line from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.