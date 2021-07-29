‘Extended Purple Line will begin operations in Aug.’

BMRCL officials awaiting a date to conduct safety inspections on the 7-km line

Will commercial operations on the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro on Mysuru Road, which was initially slated for a 2020 opening, finally begin in August? Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez has expressed confidence that the line will be opened for commercial operations by next month.

Officials are waiting for a date for safety inspections to be conducted on the 7-km line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

Documents submitted

“Documents required by the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) have been submitted. Once we get the safety clearance, commercial operations will start by August,” said Mr. Parwez, who visited the metro stations of the extended line along with other senior officials on Tuesday.

People living on either side of the Mysuru Road have been waiting for over three years to use the metro. However, the BMRCL missed multiple deadlines due to various hurdles, including the pandemic. The date of commencing operations will depend on the green signal from CMRS.

Once opened, the extended metro line will benefit 70,000 passengers daily. There are six stations on the line: Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.