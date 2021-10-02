RPF nabs man carrying crystal meth worth ₹3.2 crore in backpack

One of the largest seizures of crystal meth by RPF in the recent past

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Shakti team caught a 44-year-old man from Odisha carrying methamphetamine (crystal meth) worth ₹3.2 crore in his backpack at Yeshwantpur railway station on October 1. The total weight of the consignment was 640 gram, and this is one of the largest seizures of crystal meth by the RPF in the recent past.

A small part of the drugs seized at Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru on October 1, 2021.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tanuja N. P. of the Shakti team became suspicious of a man who went in the opposite direction on seeing RPF personnel. She alerted her colleagues and intercepted the man. On being questioned, he claimed to be carrying banned psychotropic substances.

“The accused is a peddler who is part of an inter-State racket. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and taken into custody,” said a senior police officer.