B.Tech student among two arrested for peddling drugs

The contraband was sourced from his contacts in A.P. and Odisha

The Adugodi police arrested a 19-year-old B.Tech student from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and his Bengaluru-based associate for allegedly peddling marijuana and hashish oil in Bengaluru. The police seized 5.1 kg of marijuana and 540 gram of hashish oil worth around ₹27 lakh from the duo.

According to the police, the student, Dinesh Kumar, started dealing in drugs to pay for his own addiction. A year ago, he had teamed up with a wall painter from L. R. Nagar, Arun Dayal, 22.

“Investigation revealed that Dinesh sourced the drugs from his contacts in A.P. and Odisha. He would smuggle them into Bengaluru in his backpack and hand them over to Arun, who would sell them to people in Bengaluru. The duo shared the profit,” said the police.

Both youths have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “They have been taken into custody. We are probing the extent of their network,” said a police officer.