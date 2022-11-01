Bengaluru

Rowdy arrested, pistol seized

The CCB officials on Monday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and recovered a country-made pistol with five rounds of ammunition from them.

The accused Satyanadhan is a history-sheeter in Madiwala police station having six criminal cases pending against him. The accused confessed that he had taken the weapon from associates and notorious rowdies, Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu, and were using it to threaten people and extort money from them.

The accused have been arrested under various sections of the Arms Act, extortion and other charges for further investigation.


