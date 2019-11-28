Road rage: Journalist stabs BPO employee

The Bharati Nagar police have arrested a 47-year-old media professional of a national English daily for allegedly stabbing a BPO employee multiple times in a road rage incident near the National Military Memorial Park early Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the accused, Cernan Charles Denga, was driving his car under the influence of alcohol and knocked down Raviteja, who was riding a motorcycle. The alleged incident took place around 2.50 a.m.

Raviteja, a 28-year-old BPO employee, fell from his bike, and pulled up the accused for the accident.

“Denga got out of his vehicle, took out his pocket knife and stabbed Raviteja multiple times. Raviteja started to bleed profusely and collapsed on the ground,” said the police.

The road was deserted. Raviteja called his cousin Yogesh for help.

The cousin, who is also a BPO employee, was on a night shift at his workplace. “The cousin, along with his colleague Sandeep, rushed to the spot and found Raviteja lying on the road bleeding profusely. Denga was also at the spot,” said the police.

Yogesh saw that he was armed, but gathered the courage to question him. He later told the police that Denga confessed to the attack and stated that he works for a well-known media house before driving off in his car.

Yogesh noted down the car registration number. They managed to hail an autorickshaw and take Raviteja to a private hospital nearby. He was later shifted to another hospital where is in the intensive care unit.

Based on an alert from the hospital, the Bharati Nagar police tracked down Denga on Wednesday afternoon and arrested him for attempt to murder, and rash and dangerous driving. After a medical examination, Denga was also booked for drunk driving.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.