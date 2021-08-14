Reva varsity launches ‘One student, one tree’ campaign

To mark the 75th Independence Day, REVA University has launched ‘One Student, One Tree’ campaign. It will hold a year-long Independence Day-themed celebrations.

REVA University will plant 15,000 saplings in various parts of India by August 2022, starting from Bengaluru through the tree plantation drive ‘REVA Vanamahotsava’, an initiative for a greener nation. Each school will celebrate the spirit of a free country through an event every month until the Independence Day in 2022, stated a press release.

In the first phase, students residing at REVA hostels and faculty members of REVA will be roped in to plant around 3,000 saplings. The plantation drive will be carried out in association with the BBMP, and saplings will be planted in pockets of forest areas, where greenery has been destroyed.

REVA has identified Srinivaspura, Kogilu lake, Palanahalli lake, and several gram panchayat areas in and around REVA University to hold the tree plantation drive in the first phase. On August 15, 2022, the best grown tree and the mentor who assisted in the tree maintenance would be recognised and awarded by the university, the release said.