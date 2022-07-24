Remaining potholes will be filled at the earliest, says BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has maintained that around 1,500 potholes on major roads, main roads of the wards, and others in the city will be filled at the earliest

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has maintained that around 1,500 potholes on major roads, main roads of the wards, and others in the city will be filled at the earliest.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath, during a late-night inspection of traffic junctions selected for decongestion on Saturday, told presspersons that in the city 4,500 potholes were identified for filling and most of the filling works were already completed.

The official said that on Monday the measures taken to fill potholes will be reviewed. He added that city traffic police also did an assessment on the potholes.

Asked how prepared the BBMP was to face the projected rains in the coming days, Mr. Nath said that all the measures were in place to clear waterlogging on the roads.

“Officials have been given targets on removing silt from rajakaluves and to ensure the free flow of rainwater to the drains. For each ward, ₹40 lakh has been allocated under the disaster management fund. The emergency response team is also ready for clearing uprooted trees and pruning of branches which pose a risk,” the official said.

On decongesting traffic junctions, the official said that construction debris and other waste on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be cleared. He added that agencies, such as BMRCL, BWSSB, and others, will fulfil their responsibility for easing traffic at these junctions.