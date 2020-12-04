Release funds for Indira Canteens: Siddaramaiah

The former CM has alleged that the BJP is trying to scuttle the welfare scheme

For the past several months, bills of contractors operating the 198 Indira Canteens in the city have not been cleared. Taking serious objection, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has shot off a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He has alleged that the BJP was trying to scuttle the welfare scheme by not releasing funds on time, making it difficult for the local bodies to clear bills of contractors.

The Siddaramaiah government was responsible for setting up the canteens in Bengaluru in August 2017. Since then, thousands of citizens, especially those belonging to lower socio-economic groups, depend on the canteens for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which is made available at a subsidised cost.

The new tenders for the 198 canteens came into effect in August this year. As per the new tenders, the government subsidy for three meals has come down from ₹37 to ₹30. With funds not being released to the BBMP, which manages the canteens, bills have not been cleared.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has pointed out that water connections to many canteens and 12 kitchens had been cut. “Maintenance and operating the 198 canteens in the city, and the others across the State, will not cost more than ₹250 crore. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost jobs and are struggling for their livelihood. They are dependent on Indira Canteens for their sustenance,” he said and pointed out attempts made to change the name of the canteens.

He urged Mr. Yediyurappa to release funds and help run the canteens in the interest of the poor and needy in the State.