REC Ltd. to provide ₹3,045 crore assistance to Namma Metro Phase II

June 25, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

REC Ltd., a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power, has decided to extend financial assistance of ₹3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), for the establishment and development of metro lines under Phase-II project of Namma Metro.

According to a press release, the decision to extend the assistance was taken at the board meeting of REC, held in Bengaluru on June 24, during which the board approved the proposal of the BMRCL.

The Phase-II project of Namma Metro comprises the extension of two corridors of Phase-I, namely the east–west corridor and the north–south corridor, and two new lines — one from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and another from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

“Phase-II of the project will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the densely populated city of Bengaluru. With the completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Namma Metro shall stand at a line length of 114.39 km, with 101 stations,” the release added.