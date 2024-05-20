Rave party raided, drugs seized, five arrested

Anti-narcotics wing officials of the Central Crime Branch raided a farmhouse in Electronics City where a rave party was allegedly underway on Sunday night and seized synthetic drugs. Five people who organised the party under the banner “Sunset to Sunrise Victory” on the pretext of a birthday celebration were arrested. The raids followed complaints that the party overshot permissible time limits.

The police have recovered 15.5 grams of MDMA, 6.2 grams of cocaine, and 6 grams of hydro ganja, five mobile phones and two vehicles, including a high-end car with a sticker that said “MLA, Andhra Pradesh”.

According to the police, the party was allegedly organised by one Vasu at G.R. Farmhouse, owned by Gopal Reddy, a businessman. The arrested persons include the owner of the farmhouse, Reddy, the party organiser, Vasu, and three drug peddlers. Investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs.

The party had over 100 guests, including men and women, models, Telugu film actors, software engineers, and business people from the city and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The police also detained many people who were suspected to be under the influence of narcotics and subjected them to medical examination. “Over 100 detained revellers were subjected to medical examination,” Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, said.

Gopal Reddy’s company issues clarification

Following the arrests, Mr. Reddy’s company, Concorde, issued a clarification. The statement said that although the farmhouse was owned by Mr. Reddy, it was rented out to the event management company M/s Victory, which had organised the rave party. “Neither Concorde nor Mr. Gopal Reddy was involved, directly or indirectly, in organizing the reported event. None of the members associated with Concorde have been implicated in this unfortunate incident, and Concorde strongly opposes such anti-social and illegal activities,” the statement read.