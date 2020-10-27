Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival begins on October 27

Five plays and a workshop, along with short-films and webcasts, will be streamed on a big screen in the premises

The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival, which has gone digital for the first time, begins on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, the Bengaluru-based theatre group has decided to stream – and not stage – five plays and a workshop of former Shankar Nag Theatre Award recipients.

These six works, along with short-films and webcasts, among others, will also be streamed on a big screen on the theatre premises for up to 30 people.

“We are calling this year’s festival a hybrid one, born out of extraordinary circumstances but equally extraordinary solidarity. We have worked hard to ensure that the festival replicates the resilience of the human spirit and will be a celebration in every sense,” said Arundhati Nag, founder, Ranga Shankara.

Abhishek Majumdar’s Salt, Mohit Takalkar’s The Colour Of Loss, Anurupa Roy’s Teelapur Ka Rakshasha, Sankar Venkateswaran’s Criminal Tribes Act, and QTP’s Lunch Girls are the plays that will be streamed.

The six-day festival features an online discussion on the changing perspectives of theatre production, featuring veteran producers and hosted by production manager Toral Shah.

“I am very excited for them, as well as Ranga Shankara, and hope we can reach a much bigger audience because of the digital necessity this year,” added Ms. Nag.

For tickets and more information about the festival, visit insider.in or rangashankara.org. Season pass for Indian audiences is ₹500, but tickets for individual shows are also available.