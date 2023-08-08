HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramanagara Muncipal Corporation Commissioner booked in road accident case

The Ramanagara traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence

August 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanagara Muncipal Corporation Commissioner L. Nagesh has been booked for allegedly knocking down a motorcycle, killing a woman pillion rider on the spot near the Deputy Commissioner’s office on August 8.

According to the police, Mr. Nagesh was heading to office when the incident occurred and he left the accident spot soon after, leaving the car behind. The deceased has been identified as Siddiqa Anjum, while the rider, Syed Zaid, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The victims were heading to Mysuru from Ramanagara. Anjum was a resident of Avalahalli and working in a private firm. She was going to her grandmother’s house in Yarub Nagar with her relative, said the police.

Even though she was wearing a half helmet, due to the impact, she sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot. Passers-by rushed the injured Zaid to the hospital.

The Ramanagara traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence and seized the car for further investigations .

Mr. Nagesh was hurrying to reach the stadium to attend a programme where the local MLA and other dignitaries were present, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.