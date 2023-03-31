ATREE announces Balaram, former director of IISc, as its new chairperson

March 31, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - bengaluru

Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) announced the appointment of Balaram, current co-chair of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of ATREE, as chairperson of the BoT effective April 2023. The current chairperson, Kamal Bawa, will be stepping down from the BoT on March 31, 2023.

Mr. Bawa has been the chairperson of ATREE’s BoT since its inception in 1996. He has played a huge role in shaping the organisation's research and conservation agenda.

His successor, Mr. Balaram, is a distinguished scientist and former director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc.). He is among India’s leading biochemists and has received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for his contribution to the field. Mr. Balaram has been associated with ATREE’s BoT since 2020. He has played a significant role in steering the organisation during the Covid pandemic and building strong academic governance structures.