Rain in Bengaluru; flooding affects traffic in many parts  

The rainfall is expected to continue for a day or two and eventually subside

November 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Just when the people of Bengaluru started to complain about the scorching heat, the city received light to moderate rain on Wednesday (Nov 22). The rainfall is expected to continue for a day or two and eventually subside, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The sudden afternoon rain led many unprepared school and college students to seek shelter on the roads. It also caused flooding in several areas, forcing the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to issue advisories throughout the evening. 

Traffic movement was affected in areas around Iblur, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Electronics City.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation which had formed in the interior Tamil Nadu and some parts of Kerala, 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level resulted in these showers. While Bengaluru will see some rainfall even on Thursday, we have given a yellow alert to some places in the districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga where heavy rain is expected,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru.

Singasandra, Arakere, Bommanahalli, and Kengeri are among the places that received rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday, according to the data provided by Varuna Mitra of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

