Pumpkin Patch Design Studio first recipient of SENIA Outreach Scholarship

The Bengaluru-based initiative aims to provide a creative workplace where individuals of varying abilities work together in an inclusive environment to make customised products

October 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
KOCHI, Kerala, 08/09/2023: A high-tech classroom at the new building of Government Girls LP School, Ernakulam which will be inaugurated by Education minister V Sivankutty on Saturday. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

KOCHI, Kerala, 08/09/2023: A high-tech classroom at the new building of Government Girls LP School, Ernakulam which will be inaugurated by Education minister V Sivankutty on Saturday. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Special Education Network & Inclusion Association (SENIA) International, a non-profit organization working for neurodiverse and disabled individuals, will celebrate the recipient of the SENIA Outreach Scholarship at 11 a.m., October 16, 2023, at Bangalore International School. 

This year’s recipient Pumpkin Patch Design Studios has received a scholarship of $2,500. 

Bengaluru-based Pumpkin Patch Design Studios, founded by Alyx Albuquerque, aims to provide a creative workplace where individuals of varying abilities work together in an inclusive environment to make customised products. 

Ms. Albuquerque did her secondary schooling at Bangalore International School where the event would be held. 

The SENIA Outreach scholarship honours an individual or group who runs a project that will have a measurable impact in helping to promote inclusion.  

It celebrates the achievements of individuals with disabilities, encourages awareness of the abilities and aspirations of individuals with disabilities, and advocates on behalf of inclusion around the world.   

The ceremony is a collaboration between SENIA and its local chapter, SENIA-India.  

Speakers of the ceremony will include the administration of Bangalore International School, the Director of Awards and Scholarships from SENIA, Dr. Gerald Anthony, Pumpkin Patch Design Studios staff, and a few local surprise appearances. 

